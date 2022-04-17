WATSONTOWN — A tackle manufacturer and wholesaler that started out in a backyard shed beat out Amazon last year for orders of Nikko brand baits.
Now, having outgrown the home operation, which ballooned to become a direct supplier to more than 60 shops across Pennsylvania, TK Tackle has opened its new location at 223 Main St., Watsontown.
"We started out with really no plan," said Troy Kitner, who co-owns the tackle shop with his wife Laura. "I started this going on six years ago, building fishing lures for myself, and over the past six years we've grown to where we're building somewhere around 20,000 trout spinners a year."
The Kitners are partners with Ross Rathmell, who owns CR Wilds, which shares the building with TK Tackle. While CR Wilds is more geared towards hunting equipment, Rathmell also does a lot of the painting and airbrushing on the lures for the tackle shop. Rathmell also produces handmade turkey calls on a lathe in his woodworking room in the back of the shop.
Previously things like painting needed to be outsourced, but with the new shop open Kitner says they're able to do all the work on their products in-house.
"Everthing we use in the manufacturing process for us is 100% made in America wherever possible," said Troy Kitner, adding with a chuckle that there was just one plastic bead they hadn't been able to domestically source yet.
Anything not made in-house is from a local vendor. Kitner said the focus on stocking locally made products is very important to them, including everything from custom fishing rods and hunting apparel to art, woodworking and taxidermy pieces on consignment.
"Even our packaging is a mom and pop shop over in Williamsport that we use for our packaging cards."
Kitner said they are always looking to expand the scope of their products, with the caveat that they remain locally made. He said in the future the store is looking into stocking archery equipment and muzzle loaders and move some of their growing inventory into the upstairs of the building.
The location held its grand opening opened on Feb. 12 and just two weeks later a car crashed through the front of the shop.
"It just covered this room in glass and debris, it was like a hand grenade went off. It was pure shrapnel in here," said Kitner.
The car even dislodged a large cast iron stove by the front window, which was thrown against the wall of the woodworking room where Rathmell was working at the time. Kitner said it's amazing no one was seriously hurt.
Far from an ill omen for the future of the business, Kitner said that the community's support and response was reassuring. He said people came in off the street to make sure everyone was OK and to help clear the debris and patch up the front.
"Within four to five hours we had a temporary wall and heat back on in the building."
Now, with a new wall installed, business is booming. Trout season has seen an influx of customers to the shop and TK Tackle's distributorships are growing, including Nikko Baits, of which TK Tackle is now the largest distributor in North America.
On Thursday, the store held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new membership with the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
