Weis Center receives APAP ArtsForward Grant

WILLIAMSPORT — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts has received a $50,000 grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals as part of its new program, APAP ArtsForward, which supports the performing arts field’s safe, vibrant, and equitable reopening and recovery.
Through the support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, APAP ArtsForward awarded $2.065 million to 47 partnerships between presenting organizations and artists.
The $50,000 grant will be split 50/50 between Micaela Taylor and the Weis Center. Taylor will present her hip-hop and ballet infused contemporary dance works at the Weis Center in October and will also lead residency activities in the community as part of the engagement.
Micaela will use her background in hip-hop dance as the point of entry to connect with local youth to introduce them to dance fundamentals and technique within the performing arts, such as how to be in community through attending a performance; how to use movement as a means of self-expression, and as a therapeutic outlet; and how to connect with others through the arts.
Taylor’s LA-based dance company, The TL Collective, is known for its fusion of contemporary dance and theatrical hip-hop, including elements of groove accompanied by high-level athleticism that has received rave reviews.
Named one of Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch,” Taylor has received choreographic commissions from Rambert2, BODYTRAFFIC, and Carlos Acosta’s Acosta Danza, among others. This season, The TL Collective is slated to perform twice in New York City, the International Festival of Performing Arts in Panama, and a national tour. The company has received recent commissions from The Vilar Performing Arts Center, The Getty Museum, and a co-commission from American Dance Festival and Jacob’s Pillow. The TL Collective is now on the rise as one of L.A.’s emerging dance companies.
