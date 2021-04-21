HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday showed local confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 92 over six-area counties. Two new deaths were reported in Lycoming County.
Confirmed, new cases rose by 30 in Lycoming County, 25 in Columbia County, 18 in Northumberland County, nine in Union County and five each in Snyder and Montour counties.
The state confirmed
4,602 new cases, bringing the total since March 2020 to 1,118,470. Sixty new deaths were reported by the Department of Health, upping the statewide total since March 2020 to 25,827.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,723 (342 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 9,293 cases (272 deaths)
• Union County, 4,360 cases (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,757 cases (131 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,682 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,758 cases (62 deaths)
