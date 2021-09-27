MILTON — Noting an "upsurge in positive" COVID-19 cases, the Milton middle and high schools have switch to a virtual instructional model through Thursday, Sept. 30.
The release issued by district administrators Monday afternoon noted that the elementary buildings will hold in-person instruction, unless a subsequent notification is released.
Meals will be available for students to pick up between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in front of the high school entrance while school is in the virtual model.
As of Monday afternoon, the district's online COVID-19 dashboard noted that three middle school and nine high school students have tested positive for the virus over the past 14 days. In addition, one high school student is listed as presumed positive.
Two middle school and two high school staff members are listed as testing positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days. In addition, 14 middle school and nine high school students are listed as being quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
At the elementary level, one Baugher Elementary School student is listed as being quarantined over the past 14 days due to potential exposure to COVID-19. In addition, two White Deer Elementary School students are listed as testing positive, with 11 listed as quarantined.
