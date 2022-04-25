Bolich presents to GFWC Woman's Club

MILTON — Jim Bolich came to the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton meeting dressed as pictured in the full attire, which he wears as a drummer in the re-enactment unit of the French and Indian War with the Augusta Regiment.
After enjoying lunch with the members, Jim first explained, in his presentation, the important points of his apparel. One interesting item was the tricorn hat, which he commented on as a “fashion statement” saying there is no significance or good use for the three corners other than to catch rain.
The one corner in the front is like a spout that empties out on anything in front of one as they bend their head down.
He demonstrated the different beats on the drum and told of how it was used as the No. 1 means of communication. Therefore, everyone in the unit must learn all the drum rolls in order to be an active member in the unit.
Bolich said his involvement as a drummer in the re-enactment unit is a rewarding activity as it is a means of educating the public. He has been involved with this unit for 20 years. Prior to that, he worked with the high school marching band, with Pearl and Ivory, and years ago was a member of the Keystoners Drum and Bugle Corp.
After the presentation, members heard reports on several current club activities and planned for the May meeting, to be held at noon May 23 the First Presbyterian Church.
For more information, contact Dotti at 570-850-3822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.