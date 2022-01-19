District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man was cited with misdemeanor DUI and related counts following a one-vehicle crash at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 2 along Forest Hill Road, north of Red Hill Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Kahleif Aaron Guenther, 26, was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary counts of careless driving, reckless driving, driving at safe speed, restriction on alcoholic beverages and disregard traffic lane. Guenther allegedly showed signs of impairment. Troopers said an open party cup with an alcoholic beverage was found in the cup holder and a marijuana grinder was also in view.
Later tests showed Guenther’s blood alcohol content was .161 percent and marijuana was in his system, police reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Dylan James Pearman, 19, of Huntingtown, Md., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (three) and summary counts of minor prohibited from operating with alcohol in system, purchase alcohol by minor, driving at safe speed, reckless driving, careless driving and improper pass.
• Stephanie Lynn Chrismer, 44, of Lewisburg, had counts of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief withdrawn.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Simple assault
MILTON — A Milton man has been charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment after allegedly assaulting a woman while cooking macaroni and cheese.
Andrew Diehl, 34, of Upper Market Street, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 10 at 316 U. Market St.
Police said Diehl and Lauren Fausnaught were arguing while cooking macaroni and cheese. He allegedly banged her head against a bed three times and threatened to kill her.
Failure to comply
WATSONTOWN — A convicted Megan’s Law offender has been charged after allegedly failing to register a change of address.
Bautista Beers, 57, of Main Street, Watsontown, has been charged with failure to comply with registration. Police said Beers failed to register a new address within three days of moving.
The incident was reported at noon Nov. 16 at 27 1/2 Main St., Watsontown.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
Watsontown Police Department Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — A 32-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment following two alleged incidents at Lingle’s Market in the borough.
Police have charged Graydon Coup with terroristic threats after an alleged incident at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the market. Coup allegedly threatened to shoot a 17-year-old boy.
Harassment charges were filed after an alleged incident Jan. 12 at the market. Coup allegedly followed a 16 year old in an attempt to confront the employee and on the same day, Coup allegedly confronted another employee over a floor cleaning machine.
State Police At Milton DUI
MILTON — Troopers charged a Milton woman after a traffic stop at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 17 along North Front Street, Milton, Northumberland County.
Nicole Norris, 49, was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance when troopers stopped her 2015 Dodge Ram.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Milton man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway after hitting an icy patch and struck a stone bridge abutment.
The crash was reported at 6:01 a.m. Jan. 14 along Golf Course Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Brian L. Bradford, 36, was traveling west in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado which went out of control due to ice on the roadway. Bradford was belted.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Someone used the debit card of an 18-year-old Lewisburg woman to pay a phone bill.
Troopers said $55.30 was charged to a Visa card. The alleged incident was reported at noon Dec. 3 along Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone entered the office at the Nittany Mountain KOA, New Columbia, and stole $1,108 and two Sheetz gift cards.
The incident was reported at 5:34 a.m. Jan. 4 at 2751 Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township, Union County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was charged with DUI after an alleged incident at 6:36 p.m. Oct. 10 along Hackenburg Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Joseph Kuhns, 32, was determined to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance when troopers stopped his 2003 Mercury during an investigation following a welfare check.
2-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 2:07 p.m. Jan. 12 along Route 522, west of Page Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
A 2021 Ford Bronco driven by Wanda S. Miller, 43, of Mifflinburg, struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by McKenna L. Magyar, 26, of Millmont, police reported. Both drivers were belted. Miller will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An Allenwood woman and her passenger escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. Jan. 16 along Route 44 south at Hill Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Amy S. Griffith, 39, was traveling west in a 2021 Chrysler Voyager which slid due to road conditions, went off the south side of the roadway and hit an embankment and utility pole, police reported. Griffith and her passenger were belted. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin man was charged after troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep for an alleged equipment violation at 6:34 p.m. Jan. 13 along Tioga Street and Maple Avenue, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Jakaii Love, 26, was charged after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Catawissa man was arrested following a traffic stop at 8:48 p.m. Jan. 14 along Route 61, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Andrew McCann, 34, was arrested after troopers stopped his 2014 Ford Explorer.
DUI
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Beavertown woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI after troopers stopped a vehicle for failing to come to a complete stop at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 15 a long South Front Street and Route 147, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Lindsay Dyer, 32, allegedly showed signs of impairment and troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected when a 2019 Nissan was stopped.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI when a 2000 Volkswagen was stopped at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 15 along West Spruce and South Sixth streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Samuel Peters, 39, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, police noted.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested a 19-year-old Shamokin man after a 2004 Ford Mustang was stopped for an alleged violation at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 17 along North Owl and West Walnut streets, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Austin Straub was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
1-vehicle crash
SNYDERTOWN — A 70-year-old Elysburg man escaped injury when his vehicle swerved to miss deer, lost traction in snow on the shoulder and struck a guide rail.
Troopers said a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Roy W. Black was traveling east at 7:16 a.m. Jan. 13 along Snydertown Road, west of South Smith Road, Snydertown, Northumberland County, at the time of the crash. Several deer had entered the roadway, police noted. After hitting the guide rail, the Subaru continued and struck a utility pole. Black was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
SNYDERTOWN — An Elysburg woman was not injured when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 7:40 a.m. Jan. 14 along Snydertown Road, east of South Smith Road, Snydertown, Northumberland County.
Angela Charnosky, 43, was traveling west in a 2020 Toyota Highlander when struck a deer in the roadway, police reported. Charnosky was belted.
Theft by deception
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a Paxinos woman to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 14 along Badmans Hill Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Kevin Rafael Paredes, 24, North Las Vegas, Nev.; Cassidy Marie Bertrand, 21, Selinsgrove
• Marissa Lee Woollock, 31, Lewisburg; Shawn Landis Fredd, 33, Lewisburg
