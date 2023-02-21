MILTON — From Broadway to London’s West End, Chicago has been performed at theaters all over the world. This spring, the Tony Award-winning musical will grace the stage at Milton Area High School.
The show will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the high school auditorium.
“I felt like we had a strong group of kids to pull off that kind of show,” said Steve Aguirre, Drama Club director and ESL aide and translator within the school district. “It’s a Bob Fosse musical and I know this particular group of kids has not been exposed to that style of dance, that vaudeville style, and I thought that would be a really cool educational thing for them.”
The cast has been rehearsing since early December, often meeting Monday through Thursday to run lines and learn the signature dance moves from choreographer Katie Conklin.
“The show is on its feet,” said Aguirre. “We’re at a point where we’re just running scenes and music.”
Junior Ely Reitz, who started to develop a deep interest in theater during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is looking forward to playing the lead male role.
“I was Fester in ‘The Addams Family’ when I was a freshman,” Reitz said. “When we did ‘Mama Mia,’ I was more of a minor role. I was one of the goofy side characters, Pepper. This year, I’m a full-on male lead. I’m playing Billy Flynn.”
What Reitz enjoys most about theater is not limited to the performances themselves. Instead, he finds that rehearsals help build a strong sense of community.
“As soon as you put your name on that audition sheet you’ve made 30-40 friends, instantly. We’re all there for each other. We are a collective. We’re not individuals when we get on that stage,” Reitz said.
Chloe Russell, a senior who will be playing the role of Roxie Hart, one of the two female leads, also enjoys the feeling of family that theater provides.
“I’ve done theater throughout my entire high school career,” Russell said. “I just love the atmosphere and the connection we all make. We’re all a big family. We’re always there for each other and we always manage to rehearse as hard as we can and put on a great show.”
The show’s music director is Brandy Aguirre and the set pieces are being built by Doug Walker, Milton high’s instructor of Vocational Building Construction Trades.
The cast includes: Mia Sera as Velma Kelly; Chloe Russell as Roxie Hart; Ely Reitz as Billy Flynn; Rafael Martinez II as Amos Hart; Carley Braham as Matron “Mama” Morton; Levi Shamblen as Mary Sunshine; Zander Tallent as Fred Casley; Sean Nolder as Sergeant Fogarty; Jillian Latchford as Liz “Pop”; Delaney Bottorf as Annie “Six”; Fallon Waughen as June “Squish”; Madeline Watkins as Hunyak “Uh Uh”; Amaya Knelly as Mona “Lipschitz.
The following appear as Cell Block Husbands: Zander Tallent, Elias Franciscus, Thomas McCaffrey, Zach Murray, Sean Nolder, Levi Shamblen
The following are the ensemble: Piper Wygal, Jonny Austinson-Loss, Colby Noll, Mackenzie Schutt, Amaya Knelly, Sebastian Kneasel, Nicholas Fleck, Carlie Dauberman, Miles Brown, Camryn Hoover, Madeline Watkins, Zander Tallent, Elias Franciscus, Thomas McCaffrey, Zach Murray,Sean Nolder, Levi Shamblen, Jillian Latchford, Delaney Bottorf, Fallon Waughen.
