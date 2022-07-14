DANVILLE — The Geisinger Career Center will be hosting free Career Closet events from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday in July at 529 Mill St., Danville.
Those who attend can try on and choose an outfit or articles of clothing for a job interview or to kickstart their professional wardrobe.
“As more of our neighbors prepare to re-enter the workforce, they want to feel confident when they go for a job interview,” said Jean Wingard, recruitment coordinator for Geisinger’s human resources talent acquisition. “This free resource helps you put your best foot forward, whether you’re entering the workforce for the first time or you’re seeking a different position. Nothing should keep you from taking the next step in your career and landing your next role.”
Men’s and women’s professional attire sizes range from XS to XXXL, and shoes from size 5 to 8.5.
The Geisinger Career Center opened in downtown Danville in 2020 to guide community members and Geisinger employees through available job opportunities in the health system. The career center staff offers information on open positions, professional development resources and job interview coaching.
The Geisinger Career Closet events are free to the community and Geisinger employees. Visit go.geisinger.org/careercloset to reserve time at the Career Closet in July..
