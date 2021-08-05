LEWISBURG — “I Got the Music in Me,” a songwriting camp, saw young songwriters put their thoughts and dreams to music this week.
The first-time Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) summer program was led by songwriters KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner and Geoff Craven. Reimensnyder-Wagner brought a guitar while Craven had a portable keyboard. They had previously collaborated in songwriting sessions at the CSIU.
Reimensnyder-Wagner explained to the Wednesday morning gathering of first- through fourth-grade students that a songwriter could start by jotting down either the words or the music. She said it was a great way to be creative, tell a story or illustrate an image.
Songwriting basics included opening verses, a chorus and a “bridge” which sort of summed up what they had already done.
Creative juices got flowing as Reimensnyder-Wagner led the group in a song with funny animal images giving the kids plenty of opportunity to fill in the lyrics as they went. The noted songwriter said it was a familiar activity as her folks encouraged their children to keeping their brains engaged.
“My parents used to do this when we were going for more than three hours in the car,” Reimensnyder-Wagner told the kids. “Thank goodness for their patience. That way we didn’t fight with each other and we had to keep our minds focused for the whole time until we got to our destination.”
Reimensnyder-Wagner and Craven encouraged the thought that the sky really was the limit when it came to creative songwriting. Putting the musical part in a major of minor key could create a happy or sad feeling. County songs, they explained, could be funny or tell sad stories.
They noted that the “story” in a “story song” may not even be obvious.
Reimensnyder-Wagner mentioned that “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” was written by her friend John M. Sommers and contained subtle references to his dad. She added that Taylor Swift, a performer recognized by the young class, was known for writing personal songs about boyfriends.
The “I Got the Music in Me” class had already collaborated on a couple of songs by the midweek session. One was about the joys of nature and another lamented the passing of summer. They planned to perform all their songs on Friday.
Television and movies, Reimensnyder-Wagner told the children, often rely on music to set the mood of a scene. But the names of musicians and songwriters were all too often only seen at the end when most people have left the theater.
Reimensnyder-Wagner and Craven also told the youngsters about how music is protected by copyright. It was among the ways their original ideas could keep from being stolen or used without being paid.
A separate session for students in grades five through 12 was also held during the week.
