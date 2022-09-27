Hospice holds training

Evangelical’s 2022 Class of Hospice Volunteers. From left, Patrick DeCosmo, RN, Hospice of Evangelical; Madeleine Gehringer, Lewisburg; Midge Foltzer, Lewisburg; Kara Persun, volunteer liaison, Hospice of Evangelical; Carlee Rudy, RN, Hospice of Evangelical; Ruth Shrawder, Lewisburg; Paula Fisher, Montgomery; and Warren Fisher, Montgomery. Not pictured: Janice Wilson, Lewisburg, and Cathy Gessner, New Columbia.

 Provided by Deanna Hollenbach

LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical recently held a volunteer training for those interested in giving their time and assisting with end-of-life care for families throughout the Greater Susquehanna Valley or supporting the work of Hospice through non-patient activities. As a result, seven new volunteers are joining the hospice team of caregivers.

Recently hired Hospice of Evangelical staff members Patrick DeCosmo, RN, and Carlee Rudy, RN, also attended the training to familiarize themselves with the Hospice of Evangelical philosophy and mission as well as create a connection with the new volunteers.

