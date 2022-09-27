Hospice holds training

LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical recently held a volunteer training for those interested in giving their time and assisting with end-of-life care for families throughout the Greater Susquehanna Valley or supporting the work of Hospice through non-patient activities. As a result, seven new volunteers are joining the hospice team of caregivers.
Recently hired Hospice of Evangelical staff members Patrick DeCosmo, RN, and Carlee Rudy, RN, also attended the training to familiarize themselves with the Hospice of Evangelical philosophy and mission as well as create a connection with the new volunteers.
The Hospice of Evangelical program and its staff have over three decades of experience in service to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families, providing support in the home or nursing facilities, giving breaks to a caregiver, and more. Evangelical’s philosophy of hospice care emphasizes symptom management and adding quality of life to each day. Hospice volunteer opportunities exist both in patient care and in administrative support of the program.
For more information about Hospice of Evangelical, volunteer opportunities, and available services call 570-522-2550 or visit www.EvanHospital.com.
