WATSONTOWN — In June 1944, Christian John Christensen Jr. survived a depth-charge attack from Japanese destroyers while serving aboard the USS Flier submarine.
On Aug. 12, 1944, the USS Flier was running on the surface, at night, in the Balabac Strait near Mantangule Island when it struck a mine, and sank in less than 1 minute. Only eight crew members survived. Christensen was among them.
Born May 14, 1925, in Barrington, N.J., Christensen lived at 409 Elm St., Watsontown, with his mother, Caroline Julia Christensen.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II, obtaining the rank of seaman first class.
He served aboard the USS Flier (SS-250), which had a diesel and battery propulsion system. The Flier was built in 1942 by the Electric Boat Company, and had a speed of 21 knots.
The Flier was built to withstand the depth of 300 feet under the sea, and was affectionately referred to as a “Pig Boat.”
After completing Navy Boot Camp, Christensen traveled to New London, Conn., to attend US Navy Submarine School.
While he was onboard the USS Flier, the vessel made two combat patrols against the Japanese.
On the first combat patrol, the submarine damaged or sunk six enemy ships. In June 1944, she damaged a Japanese cargo ship, sunk a Japanese troop ship (which went down in 10 minutes), sunk two other freighters, and damged a Japanese tanker ship and freighter.
In June 1944, the Flier survived 34 depth charges which were dropped on it.
On its second combat patrol, the Flier was sent to intercept a Japanese convoy.
The submarine was traveling at 18 knots in the night when it struck a naval mine and sunk, on Aug. 12, 1944.
Crew members topside were thrown into the sea. It is believed a few other crew members were able to escape the sinking submarine.
Fifteen crew members were accounted for in the water. Survivors reached land after 17 hours of swimming. Only eight crew members survived.
When daylight arrived, dorsal fins of sharks could be seen by the sailors in the water. Once reaching landfall, they were aided by natives and a Coast Watch Unit.
On Aug. 30, 1944, the survivors, using native boats, made it to the USS Redfin in the morning hours of Aug. 31, 1944.
In 2009, the wreck of the USS Flier was found near Balabac Island, at a depth of more than 300 feet.
Of the crew of 85 sailors, two were African-American.
Christensen was 19 when he was killed in action in the Pacific Ocean, along with his crew members on the USS Flier. On Aug. 1, 1944, the crew gathered for a last photograph, before departing Fremantle, Australia, on their second war patrol.
Christensen’s memorial is located in the Watsontown Cemetery. There are times when you visit the memorial that you will find sea shells left on top of the headstone, by unknown persons.
The last line of the first verse of the United State’s Navy’s hymn ends with the words “for those in peril on the sea.”
When Memorial Day observances are held in Watsontown, the ceremony moves from the Watsontown Cemetery to the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge. There, a wreath is tossed into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in memory of those who lost their lives on the sea while serving.
