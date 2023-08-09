Weis Center announces performances

LEWISBURG — The 2023-2024 season at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts includes 25 professional performances – including world music, classical, Americana and roots music, modern dance, jazz, soul, and so much more. All performances take place at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
The fall season will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, with a free concert by DC-based brass ensemble, DuPont Brass, outside on the Weis Center Plaza. Pre-concert activities will include: Hoops on the Plaza – come play basketball with the men’s and women’s basketball teams; Meet the Teams: Autograph Signings, pics with Bucky the Bison, Bison Girls Dance Team showcase performance, Bucknell Cheerleaders appearance; cornhole; raffles and prizes. Bucknell’s food truck The Flying Bison will also be parked on-site from 5 to 7 p.m. with snacks, drinks, and dinner offerings, for a fee.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, Martha Graham Dance Company will perform.
Friday, Sept. 29, will feature Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.
On Thursday, Oct. 12, jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen takes the stage with his trio.
Gospel powerhouse ensemble The Legendary Ingramettes will perform Thursday, Oct. 19.
On Friday, Oct. 27, the Dublin Guitar Quartet will perform new music on classical guitars.
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, violinist, vocalist and composer Terry Jenoure will perform with powerhouse pianist Angelica Sanchez in a new project called Secret to Life, in the Weis Center Atrium.
Then on Friday, Nov. 3, world music from Cadiz, Spain, comes to Central Pennsylvania. La Banda Morisca blends roots and traditional music of Andalusia, the Maghreb and the Middle East.
Classical music by The Danish String Quartet will be featured at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.
The contemporary dance company BODYTRAFFIC takes the stage Thursday, Nov. 9.
Bucknell Music Department’s Gallery Series presents a free performance by singer-songwriter Alissa Moreno Friday, Nov. 10, in the Weis Center Atrium.
Then on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Okaidja Afroso returns to the Weis Center with a new project, Jaku Mumor – Ancestral Spirit.
The fall season ends with world music from Mariachi Herencia de Mexico on Thursday, Nov. 30.
The spring 2024 season kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 30, with a family friendly performance of Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North, a large-scale, cinematic performance combining the manual art of shadow puppetry with projected animation. This epic love story employs a cast of 500 handmade puppets and an ensemble of nine actors and puppeteers.
Ballet Hispanico returns to the Weis Center on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
Kyshona, an artist who blends roots, rock, rhythm and blues and folk, will perform on Thursday, Feb. 8.
Jontavious Willis is an up-and-coming blues artist who will perform on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will perform on Friday, Feb. 23, under chief conductor Volodymyr Sirenko. Pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky will be featured.
On March 1, tenThing returns to the Weis Center. Formed in 2007 by Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth as a fun and exciting collaboration among musical friends, the 10-piece, all-female brass ensemble has firmly established itself on the international scene to great acclaim.
The Martha Redbone Roots Project comes to the Weis Center on Tuesday, March 5. Martha Redbone is a Native American and African American vocalist/songwriter/composer/educator.
Traditional Irish music will be performed on Friday, March 22. Bill and the Belles returns to the Weis Center on Thursday, April 4.
Rising star of the cello Jonathan Swensen performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7.
The U.S. Army Field Band/Jazz Ambassadors take the stage on Friday, April 12, in a free performance.
The season ends with Caña Dulce Caña Brava on Thursday, April 18. The group offers a performance that shows off the music, poetry, dance and traditional attire of Veracruz, Mexico.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 24, and will be available by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets can also be purchased in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Campus Box Office’s location in the Weis Center Atrium.
