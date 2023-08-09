Weis Center announces performances

The Weis Center for the Performing Arts fall season kicks off Sept. 7 with a free performance by DuPont Brass.

 PROVIDED BY WEIS CENTER

LEWISBURG — The 2023-2024 season at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts includes 25 professional performances – including world music, classical, Americana and roots music, modern dance, jazz, soul, and so much more. All performances take place at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The fall season will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, with a free concert by DC-based brass ensemble, DuPont Brass, outside on the Weis Center Plaza. Pre-concert activities will include: Hoops on the Plaza – come play basketball with the men’s and women’s basketball teams; Meet the Teams: Autograph Signings, pics with Bucky the Bison, Bison Girls Dance Team showcase performance, Bucknell Cheerleaders appearance; cornhole; raffles and prizes. Bucknell’s food truck The Flying Bison will also be parked on-site from 5 to 7 p.m. with snacks, drinks, and dinner offerings, for a fee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.