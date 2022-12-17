ALLENWOOD — Step into Purity Candy and you'll immediately be greeted with a sweet smell, and visions of chocolate covered pretzels, sea salted caramels, peanut butter smoothies, and crunchy peanut brittle.
Not only are those items available for purchase at the candy shop located along Route 15, but those who visit the store can also watch through a window as the sweet treats are made.
The 115 year-old business got its start on Eighth Street in Lewisburg in 1907, by Ford G. Birchard. Birchard used all-natural ingredients, simple machines, and carefully tested recipes. He believed that making small batches by hand contributed to Purity Candy's outstanding reputation for quality.
Today, that legacy continues to thrive at Purity under the ownership and guidance of the Burfeindt, family since 1985.
In 1991, the business was moved to its current production facility near Allenwood. In addition to that location, Purity Candy maintains a retail store at 422 Market St., Lewisburg.
Current owner John Burfeindt Jr. bought the company from his parents in 2020.
"We still use the same recipes, techniques and attention to quality so important in the creation of fine confections. We've modernized some equipment over the years, but the recipes for the candy has not changed," said Burfeindt.
For the candy makers, this is the busiest times of year.
"We do a third of our yearly business during the holiday period," Burfeindt said. "Business starts to pick up around Halloween and runs through the end of the year. Easter time is our second busiest time of year... Any time there is a holiday with family get togethers, those are the holidays that are good for us."
Burfeindt says the company goes through about 32,000 pounds of chocolate a year. A 1,000 pound shipment was received on a recent Wednesday.
At the beginning of each holiday season, Burfeindt works seven days a week as head candy maker.
"For about a month or a month-and-a-half it's non-stop work, except for having the day off for Thanksgiving day, but then I have to cook," he said.
"Travel days during the holidays are hot for business at the Allenwood facility, while at the Lewisburg store it's a constant flow of faithful clientele," said Burfeint. "We like to consider the Allenwood location the main production facility as all candy is made and shipped from there."
Customers can also order candy online at www.puritycandy.com/ and have it shipped to them.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the store shut down two weeks before Easter, crushing business. However, online sales remained steady.
Burfeindt once received a candy order from Pakistan, only he fond out that candy is not permitted to be shipped to that country. Japan and Canada are also two countries where Purity Candy is often shipped to.
"We don't get a whole lot of overseas orders because it's incredibly expensive to ship items," said Burfeindt. "Both current and past Bucknell students contribute to sales out of state. Now with social media and internet, it makes it easier for loyal customers to get their candy."
Purity Candy is sold at several area retail stores, including Wegmans and Tony's Deli in Williamsport, and Luxe Floral and Home in Bloomsburg.
"Here at the Allenwood facility you can come and watch the candy being made," Bufeindt said. "I see the women come in and watch briefly with smiles on their faces.
"The men however are a different story as they watch each step of the process and try to figure out how machines work, and what this thing or that thing is for, it's quite amusing," he added.
Kim Ulrich, of Milton, is the store manager at the Allenwood shop. She been working at Purity for 18 years.
Ulrich started working on the chocolate coating line and now does a little bit of everything, from boxing up orders to wrapping moulded chocolates.
"My favorite part of working at Purity is the relationship I have with my co-workers," she said. "To me it's like a big family."
Burfeindt said Purity has about 23 regular employees, plus several who help out part-time during the holidays.
