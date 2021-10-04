MUNCY – A $15,000 grant from the Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will provide specialized chemotherapy infusion chairs for oncology services at Geisinger Medical Center Muncy, slated to open later this year.
In addition to meeting the emergency, routine, and acute care needs of those living in Lycoming, Sullivan, Clinton and Tioga counties, Geisinger Medical Center Muncy will provide medical and radiation oncology services. Patients in these communities who are undergoing chemotherapy infusion currently need to travel to Danville or Lewisburg for treatment at a Geisinger facility.
“Geisinger is one of Pennsylvania’s premier cancer treatment centers and we understand transportation is a barrier that many residents in this community face when it comes to health,” said Tammy Anderer, MSN, CRNP, PhD, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s north-central region. “Providing access to cancer care close to home or work means less travel for our patients, especially those who often have a need for daily treatments.”
“We are so grateful for the Waldron Memorial Fund’s donation to help purchase infusion chairs for the new healthplex in Muncy,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Geisinger Health Foundation, chief philanthropy officer. “Bringing cancer care services close to home for our friends and neighbors is just one way Geisinger is making better health easier, and we appreciate our community partners and their support for our mission.”
Grants from the FCFP are made possible by generous donors who have contributed to a variety of funds since 1916. The FCFP brings together people, partners and places to grow local giving and investment, strengthen area organizations and results, and take on the critical issues and efforts needed to build vibrant communities. The Waldron Memorial Fund was established in 1976 when Margaret E. Waldron set forth provisions in her will to create a trust to benefit the Lycoming County community.
