BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students from the Zeigler College of Business captured third place at the American Marketing Association (AMA) Regional Case Competition at Johns Hopkins University in October.
The BU AMA team was comprised of Anthony Zola, Kristen Bennett, Angela Hart and Hallie Zulkoski.
The JHU Case Competition is an annual conference that attracts teams from throughout the eastern U.S. This year, the competition was virtual and focused on the topic of "Marketing for the Media and Entertainment Industries." Students were challenged to find new target markets and create marketing strategies to increase the customer lifetime value for current subscribers of a startup streaming service provider.
