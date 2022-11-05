Marriage licenses
• Amy Markowski, 47 of Coal Township, and Justin Rickert, 41, of Coal Township
• Cheyenne Derr, 23, of Shamokin, and Joel Santiago Alequin, 25, of Shamokin.
• Jamie Rode, 46, of Selinsgrove, and Troy Withers, 46, of Selinsgrove.
• Peter Gonzalez-Jimenez, 34, of Shamokin, and Kelly Diaz, 31, of Shamokin.
• Lori Torcki, 48, of Mount Carmel, and John Shustark, 56, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Charles E. Heller Jr. and Sonya M. Heller to Charles E. Heller Jr. and Sonya M. Heller, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Stacie J. Adam, Kevin L. Waltz and Lori J. Waltz to Keefer Family Trust, Stacie J. Adam trustee and Lori J. Waltz trustee, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Harry S. Davis to Rodney G. Baker and Crystal L. Devine, property in Milton, $1.
• Edward H. Ulmer estate, Edward W. Ulmer exeuctor and Michael D. Ulmer exeuctor to Edward M. Krajewski and Jennifer S. Krajewski, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Gilbert H. Bennett estate and Gary W. Bennett executor to Kevin C. Mertz and Irma I. Maradiaga, property in Milton, $1.
• Kevin C. Mertz and Irma I. Maradiaga to Diana Grammont Revocable Trust, property in Milton, $74,000.
• Jay R. Buck II to Teresa L. Ritter, property in Milton, $1.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Vincent S. Hoover and Crystal L. Hoover, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $410,257.
• Sharon Ann Stehr to James L. Stehr Jr. and Stacey A. Kirkendall, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Joan A. Straub and Eldercare Solutions Inc. to A. Thomas Hans and Avis M. Hans, property in Milton, $1.
• Hoffman Farms DBA, Allen D. Hoffman and Terry L. Hoffman to Kenneth J. Hoffman and Tracey L. Hoffman, property in Point Township, $1.
• Stephen P. Nagy and Nona L. Nagy to Stephen P. Nagy, Nona L. Nagy and Dana M. Nagy, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Darren L. Kain to Bonnie Esposito Medina, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
• David M. Bubernack and Renee M. Bubernack to Alejandro Cueto Gomez, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• David M. Bubernack and Rene Bubernack to Alejandro Cueto Gomez, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• David M. Bubernack and Rene Bubernack to Alejandro Cueto Gomez, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Jules J. Hulll III and Adrianne N. Hull to Trevor J. Mitros and Stefanie L. Mitros, property in Rockefeller Township, $225,000.
8 Raul A. Nazario to Robert D. Marks Jr. and Lorrie A. Strauch, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Karen M. Beisel and Steven Beisel to Amanda L. Knause and Robert E. Knause, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Pamela A. Rogers to Crystal Jane Benfer and Stephen Victor Stadnicki Jr., property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Andrew Williard to Andrew R. Williard and Michelle A. Williard, property in Herndon, $1.
• Lee R. Broscious estate and Jason L. Broscious exeuctor to Cory E. Kryzanowski and Lisa E. Kryzanowski, property in Sunbury, $1.
• VCMC LLC to Bawa Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, 457,000.
• Daniel J. Knorr, Danielle Griffiths and Michael J. Griffiths to Daniel J. Knorr, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Maragert M. Elliott to Michael Roush, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Charles McGinley to Fatima Maria Espinal Garcia, property in Mount Carmel, $95,000.
• Remzi Kolari and Gonxhe Kolari to Robert Harry Grogan, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Susan M. Long to Jason Brokenshire, property in Coal Township, $100.
• William H. Clark and Jillian B. Clark to Ronald W. Nairns, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Frank R. Varano and Jean Marie Varano to Preston Community Enhancement LLC and Cesar Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Blessing Multitiudes Inc. to Pearl Tosolano Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $25,500.
• Cathy Ann Kessler and James F. Kessler to Mildred E. Grose, property in Ralpho Township, $230,000.
• Susan T. Sayers and Michael L. Chiarkas to Amos J. Fisher and Eva G. Fisher, property in Lower Augusta Township, $440,000.
• Jo Ann P. Little to Pawel Walczak, property in Mount Carmel, $32,000.
• Joseph D. Emil estate and Yvonne A. Emil executrix to Yvonne A. Emil, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Cyril Zaneski and Margie Zaneski to Sofia Markovic, property in Coal Township, $49,900.
• William J. Dubb to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Brandon M. Klopp to Matthew J. Thomas and Sierra Elizabeth McLeod, property in west Cameron Township, $103,000.
• Jeffrey M. Bogovich and Jennifer L. Spears to Jeffrey M. Bogovich, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Future Ling LLC to Caridad Carrazana-Gonzalez, property in Riverside, $163,000.
• Stanley A. Wichurowski III and CHristine Wichurowski to Samantha L. Gregorowicz and Robert K. Moyle III, property in Marion Heights, $130,000.
• Bryan J. Fedder and Jayme Kristen Fedder to Bryan J. Fedder and Jayme Kristen Fedder, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Thomas E. Bensinger by agent, Paula M. Bensinger by agent and Charla R. Bensinger agent to Anthony W. Waltz, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
• Veronica Vega to Luxury Investment Real Estate LLC, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
• James A. Yocum and Mara L. Carpenter to Brooke Kern, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $148,000.
• Robert L. Wolfe and Norma L. Wolfe to Robert L. Wolfe Jr., property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Dale A. Gessner and Arlene M. Gessner to Aaron D. Witmer and Anthony C. Witmer, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Holly A. Brennan to Holly A. Brennan and Jason T.J. Brennan, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Joseph J. Thomposon to Nathan H. Welliver and Stacey L. Welliver, property in Shamokin, $43,000.
• Patricia Ann Williams and Barbara A. Thomas to Bryan R. Bland, property in Ralpho Township, $79,000.
• Rosaire Lee, Danette Vega, Julio Vega, Cindy Marshallsea and Cindy Hutchison to Rosaire Lee, Danette Vega and Cindy Hutchison, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• David J. Fisher and betsy A. Fisher to Michael R. Faust and Shyanna L. Colross, property in Shamokin, $46,500.
• William D. Henry and Jodi L. Henry to Joseph Lewandowski, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Thomas A. Golumbfskie and Debra Ann Golumbfeskie to Jason C. Golumbfeskie Jones and Thomas H. Golumbfskie, property in Coal Township, $100,000.
• John E. Konstalid to Arianna Keyser and Korey Keyser, property in Ralpho Township, $240,000.
• Jason W. Lorenz Sr. and Bernadette L. Lorenz to Lillian Kornmeyer, property in Coal Township, $55,000.
• 808 E. Dewart St. LLC and 810 E. Dewart St. LLC to Andrelle Chavannes, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
