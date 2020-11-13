LEWISBURG — The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) four-county broadband project recently earned the highest POWER grant award in 12 states.
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), also secured or partnered on two other POWER grants, part of $43.3 million in grants across 51 projects in 12 states to support economic diversification in coal-impacted communities. More than half of the grants will support recovery-to-work efforts or strengthen broadband infrastructure.
The SEDA-COG project award also was the highest of 12 awarded projects in Pennsylvania.
SEDA-COG’s broadband effort was awarded $2.5 million for internet expansion to underserved areas in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Union counties. This project will reach over 1,500 households, including over 20 businesses. Union County served as the main applicant.
Mike Fisher, SEDA-COG assistant executive director, said the grant award shows how powerful projects can happen with a regional effort.
“We are honored that our efforts earned the largest POWER grant award in the entire multi-state ARC region,” Fisher said. “This shows how vitally important it is for our counties to have better broadband service. It also demonstrates the collective power of our counties working together for the betterment of our communities and businesses.”
The grant will supplement $4 million of SEDA-COG revolving loan funds. The selected internet service provider will match these funds with $1.5 million of private investment funds.
SEDA-COG will provide funding through reimbursable grants and low-interest loans to incentivize an internet service provider to expand internet service into unserved and underserved rural regions of the four counties where traditional buildout is otherwise economically infeasible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.