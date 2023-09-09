WATSONTOWN — The church at the corner of Third Street and Spruce Alley is not actually a church, and hasn’t been for some time now, though Lisa Derr understands why people might still think of it as one.
“We’ve heard several people state that they think that this is still an active church. It was an old church. It still looks like an old church,” said Derr, the general manager for Kingdom Kidz Inc., which is housed inside the former Watsontown United Methodist Church building. “To get away from the church look, to make it look creative and fun, we’re looking for a grant to have a mural painted on the building.
“When it’s going to be done depends on when we can get the grant.”
The mockup of the mural, produced by area artist Sara Bordner — who designed the Better Together mural on Broadway Street in Milton — boasts bold and vivid colors that would cover the front and alley side of the Kingdom Kidz headquarters. The proposed mural is just one of many initiatives the organization is embracing to further expand an already growing bevy of services and programs.
“During the summer we had a bunch of summer camps coming here. We had approximately 254 kids come through here this summer,” said Derr, adding that Kingdom Kidz programming is free due to a combination of grants and donations. “We’re excited to hear that the kids are loving it.”
According to Derr, there are four different areas of programs that operate under the broader umbrella of Kingdom Kidz Inc.
“We have Kingdom Kidz puppet ministry, and that’s the religious part of Kingdom Kidz. Then we have Kidz for Education, and that’s all of our educational programs that we do,” said Derr. “Then we have what we call Safe Kidz, and that’s all the activities downstairs that the kids can do. Then we have Mustard Seed Kidz, and Mustard Seed Kidz is an internet radio program.”
Mustard Seed Kidz provides Bible stories with a humorous spin, and airs at 10 a.m. Saturdays, 6 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays. The show can be listened to at www.shoutcast.com/searchkingdomkidz.
Kingdom Kidz also hopes to build upon the momentum of the summer by providing the same kind of educational and family friendly programming throughout the school year.
“Schools will come here on field trips during the school year. We’re hoping that will take off sooner or later,” said Derr.
Along with potentially giving the church building an exterior facelift, Kingdom Kidz is exploring other options to secure future funding for their growing number of programs and participants.
“We’re also looking into seeing if we qualify as a museum,” said Derr. “So since we have a lot of memorabilia from day one when Kingdom Kidz started, which is 23 years old, we have over 500 puppets throughout the building. If we qualify for a museum, then we can get some more grants, so that would help out a lot.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
