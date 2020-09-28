LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost indicated Monday a citation was pending for a gathering allegedly exceeding a state limit.
Over the weekend, observers in a Lewisburg neighborhood associated with off-campus socializing by Bucknell University students called police after observing a gathering they suspected to be in excess of a number set for the coronavirus health emergency. Indoor gatherings of 25 and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people are currently prohibited under the coronavirus emergency.
Yost said the university would also be notified of the filing.
But Yost added that law enforcement was not the “mask police.” Not wearing one was not a citable offense, though the Department of Health could independently issue a complaint.
Whether an officer wears a facial covering or not depends on the nature of the interaction with a person or a group. Yost said talking to a person on a porch, for example, could easily be done from a distance of 6 feet or more.
Yost said the area in question was made up of separate houses, each with its own yard. He speculated a person passing by could mistake several small gatherings for a single, larger one with a glance at the backyards.
Mike Ferlazzo, Bucknell University spokesman, noted that a single case of COVID-19 was still active in the week completed Saturday. He attributed the low number to student compliance with a community responsibility pledge taken upon the return to campus and more recent travel restrictions.
Since mid-August, 14 Bucknell students have tested positive for the virus.
