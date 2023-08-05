Mouliert coming to women's conference

Minister and Speaker Gwen Mouliert will be holding a women's conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Higher Hope Church, Sunbury 

SUNBURY — A woman who has appeared on Christian television networks, authored several books and traveled on international speaking engagements will be featured during a woman's conference slated for Sunbury. 

Gwen Mouliert will be the featured speaker at "Daughter's of the King," being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Higher Hope Church, 1000 Race Street, Sunbury.

