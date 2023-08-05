SUNBURY — A woman who has appeared on Christian television networks, authored several books and traveled on international speaking engagements will be featured during a woman's conference slated for Sunbury.
Gwen Mouliert will be the featured speaker at "Daughter's of the King," being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Higher Hope Church, 1000 Race Street, Sunbury.
Mouliert encourages people to live victoriously by applying the Bible to their daily lives.
She started visiting the Selinsgrove area a number of years ago.
"I've been invited several times to speak at Brookside Ministries Church and have gotten to know Pastor Jerry Helman, who then introduced me to Ruth Ortiz who is having me come to Higher Hope Church for this event," said Mouliert.
She has appeared on Christian television and radio and has authored several books – including “Satan’s Secret Weapon” (formerly entitled “Overcoming Bitterness”) and “Hidden Treasures” – which have been featured in such publications as "Winds of Fire," "Charisma" and "Spirit Led Woman" magazines.
Mouliert continues to teach weekly women’s Bible studies at Crossroads Fellowship in New Jersey, a church she co-founded with late husband Concepcion.
"I'm from south New Jersey, just outside Atlantic City," said Mouliert. "I just love the spirit of the women in that area. They are so kind."
At the event in Sunbury, she will be speaking about the Biblical book of Esther.
Specifically, she will be looking at how Esther had an enemy, and God turned a bad situation around to defeat that enemy.
"I think a lot of women struggle with low self esteem and the lingering societal divide, that it's a man's world and women take second place," Mouliert said. "That's not what God's word teaches. We are all created equal. I think that defining women's value in today's world and society can be very fulfilling."
Mouliert hopes women from all walks of life will come to the conference.
"They don't need any Bible knowledge, they can just come and be with other women of like faith receiving the word of God and being ministered to," she said. "I hope that women walk away from the conference with a self worth realizing their value and just the knowledge that God loves them and cares for them."
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
