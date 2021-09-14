SELINSGROVE — The CommunityAid Thrift Store and Donation Center recently began an educational campaign to remind people to not leave anything outside a collection bin or store.
"Don't Trash our Mission" was the slogan adopted by the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which collects gently used clothing and household donations to sell in their six central Pennsylvania stores.
CommunityAid CEO Steve Sullivan estimated that $260,000 was spent in a year on trash removal from collection bins. The accrued expense, the CEO noted, could have gone back into the community.
"Dumping," as defined by the organization, is the act of leaving anything outside of a bin or store, such as bags of clothing and shoes, mattresses, furniture or other items.
Weather conditions will ruin them and they run a risk of being contaminated by animals or stolen. Mold, bed bug infestation and rodent debris also render items unsellable.
