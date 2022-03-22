WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting Michael J. Miller during a coffee hour to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Miller will provide a wide variety of music, from ancient songs to country, folk, blues, rockabilly, and originals.
As a child, he was exposed to violin and piano. In 1967, his uncle loaned an acoustic guitar to him. He has played in several Williamsport-area bands, and in September 2020 joined Celtic Wood and Wires. Their debut album, Back Door, was released in 2021.
