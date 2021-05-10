Northumberland County Sentences
• Tyler Lenig, 34, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
• Jilliane Bartholomew, 39, of Coal Township, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions with the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Valerie Sweeney, 55, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against a 22-year-old Watsontown man who allegedly crashed a 2013 Ram while under the influence of alcohol.
Troopers said Axel Murrillo was taken into custody after being involved in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:56 p.m. April 8 at 1447 White Hall Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
1-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:59 p.m. May 3 along Groves Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Rafael Lopez, 22, of Lock Haven, was traveling too fast for wet conditions when it went off of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Lopez, who was belted and not injured, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Indecent assault
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of an indecent assault which occurred between two juveniles in 2019.
An 18-year-old Watsontown woman is listed by troopers as the victim in the alleged incident, which occurred Between 10 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019, and 8 a.m. Sept. 29, 2019, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
UNION TOWNSHIP — Hand tools valued at $1,600 have been reported stolen from Winfield Storage Rental.
Troopers said the alleged theft occurred at 8:59 a.m. May 2 at 28 Agway Lane, Union Township, Union County. Tim Long, 63, of Winfield, was listed by troopers as the victim.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An investigation is ongoing after someone allegedly opened a bank account in the name of an unidentified 46-year-old New Columbia man.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 4:42 p.m. April 20 along Bridalpath Lane, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a Jamis Renegade racing-style bicycle valued at $1,000.
The alleged incident occurred between 12:05 and 7:30 p.m. May 4 as troopers said a bicycle owned by Jay Shirk, 19, of Mifflinburg, was stolen from a culvert along the roadway. The theft occurred at Beaver Road Road and Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of an identity theft.
Someone applied for unemployment benefits in the name of Rita Raup, 50, of Milton.
The alleged incident occurred between April 18 and May 3 at 554 Limestone Road, Limestone Township, Montour County. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Selinsgrove Firearms offense
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed suspect allegedly falsified a background check by checking “no” to a question about previous convictions.
Troopers said the suspect pled guilty to a previous theft by unlawful taking charge.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:27 p.m. June 27 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 486 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington DUI
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was taken into custody after he was suspected of driving under the influence at 10:56 p.m. April 29 along Cider Press and Derr roads, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1999 Mercury was stopped due to Christopher Lewis, 40, of Sunbury, having an active warrant. Troopers said Lewis was under the influence and in possession of items. He was transported to Northumberland County Jail. Further charges are pending toxicology tests.
1-vehicle crash
RIVERSIDE — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9:07 p.m. May 4 along Avenue G, south of Sabra Way, Riverside, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Nicole E. Boone, 37, of Bloomsburg, was traveling north in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle failed to take a curve, left the roadway to the right, steered back into the roadway, left the roadway again and struck an embankment off the left side of the roadway. Boone and a passenger were belted and no one was injured.
Boone will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Michael Dennis Deseau Jr., 50, White Deer; Cheryl Lynn Guiser, 48, white Deer
• John Samuel Hostetler, 20, McClure; Lizzie Lydia Zook, 17, Millroy
• Brian Lavern Zimmerman, 21, Mifflinburg; Kaitlyn Shirk Oberholtzer, 20, Mifflinburg
• Mark Lee Sauers, 60, Mifflinburg; Angela Jean Gummel, 56, Mifflinburg
• Hope Shannon Reichard, 18, Lewisburg; Christopher Ryan Bogus, 28, Milton
• Kayla-Rose Joanne Dixon, 24, Lewisburg; Gerrian Everton Campbell, 37, Irvington, N.J.
• Colby Christian Fisher, 27, Allenwood; Shauna Nichole Dantonio, 28, Allenwood
• Amanda Jo Wright, 28, Lewisburg; Michael Louis Bloodsworth Sr. 45, Mifflinburg
• Tressa Lynn Majer, 28, Mifflinburg; Trevor William English, 29, Mifflinburg
• Taylor Nicole Toczylousky, 28, Phoenixville; Tyler James Smith, 26, Phoenixville
• Garret Joseph Kratina, 27, Muncy; Madeline Lake Metzger, 27, Mifflinburg
Deed transfers
• Jeffrey W. Dorman, Valerie J. Dorman to Jeremy S. Dorman, Nikkol L. Dorman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Bradley E. Perrin to Nicholas P. Yoder, Rhonda C. Yoder, two properties in White Deer Township, $1 apiece.
• Richard H. Diehl, Tamela J. Diehl to Harmony Corp LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Elizabeth D. Robinson, David D. Robinson to Harmony Corp LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David R. Shoener, Jenifer R. Shoener to Connor J. Bravis, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Franklin T. Hufnagle, Martha L. Hufnagle, Robert A. Hugnagle, Maureen M. Hufnagle to Robert A. Hufnagle, Maureen M. Hufnagle, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Franklin T. Hufnagle, Martha L. Hufnagle, Robert A. Hufnagle, Maureen M. Hufnagle to Franklin T. Hufnagle, Maureen M. Hufnagle, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Neal B. Kimble to Neal Kimble, property in Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Tabitha M. Murray administrator, Casey Leroy Murray estate to Chase Landon Hart, Trace Hart, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Mark A. Ubbens to Mark A. Ubbens, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union Co Tax Claim Bureau, Marlene A. Gabel to RBMNB LLC, property in New Berlin, $8,000.
• John A. Kurtz, Margaret H. Bishop to Robert Kiesinger, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael D. Hamrick, Judith L. Middleton to Lucas A. Waddell, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Douglas K. Reichenbach, Katrina J. Oberdorf to Tammy J. Smith, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• PatrickJ. Flannery, Patricia A. Flannery to Corey M. Bartholomew, Lauren E. Bartholomew, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mauch Chunk Trust Co., Virginia M. Herman Emery estate to Woodlands Bank, Virginia M. Herman Emery, property in Mifflinburg, corrective deed, $1.
• Joshya D. Tressler, Larissa A. Tressler to Joshua D. Tressler, Larissa A. Tressler, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jodie L. McKinley by attorney, Samuel Allen McKinley attorney to Paul R.Gingrich, Crystal D. Gingrich, property in Hartley Township, $122,000.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, John Ardary Jr. to Tioga Co Realty LLC, property in Hartley Township, $250.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Gayle Ulrich to Tioga Co Realty LLC, property in Hartley Township, $250.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
•Sunday: Criminal mischief, 2:08 a.m., Market Street; assist other agency, 4:42 a.m., Gast Road, West Buffalo Township; welfare check, 10:56 a.m., St. Lawrence Street; be on the lookout, State Police At Milton; complaint, 10:42 p.m., North Fifth Street.
• Saturday: Fraud, 1:23 a.m., Market Street; complaint, 2:10 a.m., South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; suspicious person, 2:13 a.m., South Fifth Street; assist police agency, 4:29 a.m., South Front Street, Milton; road hazard, 7:49 a.m., Route 15 and Moore Avenue; phone call request, 8:07 a.m., Market Street; complaint, 8:19 a.m., North Fifth Street; property issue, 12:46 p.m., North Derr Drive; disturbance, 2:42 p.m., North Third Street; traffic warning, 2:46 p.m., Market and Water streets; littering, 3:06 p.m., Belly and Wagner alleys; complaint, 4:55 p.m., Market Street; disturbance, 5:02 p.m., South Fifth Street; 911 hang-up, 5:48 p.m., Westbranch Highway; suicide threat, 8:06 p.m., South 22nd Street; disturbance, 8:36 p.m., South Sixth Street; assist fire/EMS, 10:58 p.m., Market Street.
• Domestic, 4:10 a.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 7:28 a.m., South Fourth Street; traffic warning, 7:40 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 7:57 a.m., Westbranch Highway; suspicious circumstance, 8:15 a.m., St. Louis Street; assist fire/EMS, 10:43 a.m., Market Street; phone call request, 11:45 a.m., Harrison Avenue, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 12:06 p.m., Red Hill Road, Newport; assist police agency, 1:52 p.m., Century Village; traffic arrest, 2:14 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Curtain Avenue; hit-and-run accident, 2:40 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 5:26 p.m., West Market Street; dispute, 7:09 p.m., South Second Street; disorderly gathering, 10:56 p.m., South Seventh Street; welfare check, 11:16 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Moore Avenue.
