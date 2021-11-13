LEWISBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) acknowledged Friday morning that consumer prices were climbing higher.
Keller, speaking to a breakfast meeting of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, was critical of bills already passed by Congress which may have primed the economic pump.
"We passed a bill earlier this year that spent trillions of dollars when we were in the middle of a recovery that incentivized people not to get back to work," Keller said. "When you're shoveling out money and people aren't producing goods, you've got dollars competing for fewer goods, creating inflation."
Keller said energy policy also played a role and criticized the Biden administration for its actions. Among them, purported favoring of a foreign power and reluctance to approve domestic production.
"We were energy independent before Jan. 20 of this year," Keller said. "We were a net exporter of energy, but we were not seeing that now because the administration put us at a disadvantage."
Keller took a question of whether public schools could be funded by revenues other than local property taxes. He was skeptical that a federal agency could distribute an increasing amount of funding without "strings" attached.
Keller questioned whether the rate of spending in local school districts was rising faster than the rate of inflation. Similar to the federal government, he said institutions have a spending problem. Prioritizing spending could even forestall raising the federal debt ceiling.
Keller, who voted against a recent $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, cited portions of it which had little to do with infrastructure. He also criticized House majority leadership linking it to a previous $4 trillion package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.