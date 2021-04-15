Harvest Festival plans moving forward

MILTON — After canceling the annual Milton Harvest Festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival is on schedule to take place in September, according to festival Chair Sue Rearick.
She said the festival committee recently held its first meeting of the year, and decided to move forward with planning the 2021 festival.
“In June, we are going to for sure say ‘yes,’” Rearick said. “I am saying yes... People need to get out of the house. We are all ready to have it, to get back in.”
The festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 11-18.
“I would like people to wear their mask (to festival events),” Rearick said. “If you haven’t had a (COVID-19) shot, you need to wear a mask, for the sake of everybody else.”
Arts, crafts and food vendors are scheduled to be set up along Broadway and Bound Avenue Saturdays, Sept. 11 and 18.
Rearick is looking for an organization to take charge of the pet parade, traditionally held on the first Saturday of the festival. She said the Junior Woman’s Club of Milton, which previously organized the parade, is currently inactive.
“They are not going to do the (pet) parade or the (festival) T-shirts, or I’m assuming the French fry stand,” Rearick said. “That’s three things I have to figure out what to do with.”
The princess pageant will be held Saturday evening, Sept. 11, with the Little Miss/Junior Miss pageant scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12.
The festival’s annual scarecrow patch will be held Monday, Sept. 13, with the second pumpkin roll to take place Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Rearick said activities surrounding the roll will expand over the initial version of the event, held two years ago.
As part of the roll, individuals will be able to purchase a pumpkin, with prizes being awarded to those who purchase the first pumpkins to cross the finish line after being rolled down a hill.
“We are going to try to find someone to sell hot dogs, potato chips, drinks (at the roll),” Rearick said. “(Two years ago), we just did the pumpkin roll and everyone left. We thought we should do something else.”
The festival block party and spaghetti eating contest is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15. The pops concert is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16.
Festival day, featuring the annual parade, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.
Rearick said Milton Savings Bank was planned to be the parade’s grand marshal in 2020, in celebration of the bank’s 100th anniversary. Since the parade was not held due to the pandemic, Rearick said the bank will serve as the grand marshal for this year’s parade.
Those involved with the festival will be busy preparing for the event over the coming months.
“We’ll be working on the parade, getting bands,” Rearick said. “We’re going to need some bands and floats.”
She said the festival received two floats from the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Parade.
Rearick noted that the floats became available as they were in storage, with the location where they were being kept to be sold.
One float, she said, features Conagra cans and airplanes.
Rearick said it’s not yet been determine which organizations will enter the floats in the Harvest Festival parade.
For more information on the festival, or to sign up as an arts and crafts vendor, contact Rearick at 570-713-5761.
