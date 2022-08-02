College marks five years in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Jennifer Times know the importance of a quality education. After the pandemic pushed her to reassess her career goals, she attended and graduated from Lackawanna College with an associate degree in Business Administration, which has helped her transition to a job in the business industry.
Times went to the College’s Sunbury Center, which celebrated its five-year anniversary Monday, Aug. 1, with an open house. The event included tours, one-on-one help with the College’s Financial Aid office and other informational sessions.
“We are grateful to be part of the Sunbury community and be a place where local residents can get a high-quality education,” said Lackawanna College President Dr. Jill Murray. “We want our degree and non-degree graduates to enter the workforce and succeed. An education from Lackawanna College prepares our graduates to excel in their positions and gives local employers people they can count on.”
“The Sunbury Center provides high-quality education for students in Northumberland and the surrounding counties,” said Philip Campbell, Sunbury Center director. “We are committed to providing a quality education to all who seek to improve their lives and better their communities. We continue to be the community’s college and we take that responsibility seriously.”
The Sunbury Center has provided opportunities for students like Times to further their education or get retraining. Without her degree, Times wouldn’t have had the necessary training to perform her business duties at her new job, which include invoices, contracts and insurance work. The college’s online Business Administration program was able to give Times the flexibility she needed to finish her degree on a full-time basis and meet her professional and family obligations.
“Because of Lackawanna, I was able to get into my bachelor’s degree program at Arizona State University online and the job I currently have,” Times said. “Although the impact of the pandemic was upsetting, I am in a much better position now having graduated from Lackawanna. The staff and professors there have really prepared me for my career and I can’t say enough nice things about the college.”
The center has several different degrees and certificates students can study. Bachelor degrees include Business, Criminal Justice, Human Services, Restaurant and Foodservice Management and RN to BSN.
The center’s associate degree programs include Accounting, Business Administration, Business Studies, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts – which will start soon, Cyber Security, Human Services, Petroleum and Natural Gas Technology, Professional Studies and Sport Management.
Additionally, the Center has certificates in 3D Printing and Medical Assisting. There are also select programs available online such as Business Administration.
Those programs provide students the accessibility to a college education in their own community.
“For me its accessibility because our kids are not able to all hop in a car and go down to Bloomsburg University or Susquehanna University,” said Marc Freeman, Shikellamy High School principal. “They can go to college right here. If they get job income then maybe they can travel to the main campus so that offers them accessibility as well.”
The college also recently signed an articulation agreement with Susquehanna University. That agreement allows qualifying students guaranteed acceptance as a junior at the university.
“The programs we have at Sunbury enable students to stay in the area and save money because they can attend a college right here,” Campbell said. “We are constantly looking for ways for students to also continue their education, whether it’s through one of our own bachelor degree programs or with another university that we have an articulation agreement with like Susquehanna University.”
For students like Times, it’s about finding the right place that offers the best education. Lackawanna College fit her requirements so much so that even her husband and son are attending. Her husband has been taking a class or two each semester to help him in his current role. Her son will start in the fall. Both are also hoping to get their associate degrees in Business Administration from Lackawanna.
“Three out of four people in my family have attended or will be attending Lackawanna College to further their education,” Times said. “Because of my experience at the school, both my husband and son decided to attend Lackawanna. The College really helps you better yourself and gets you prepared for the workforce. I am definitely in a better position career-wise now than I was before the pandemic.”
