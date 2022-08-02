College marks five years in Sunbury

Attendees at the Lackawanna College five-year anniversary open house.

 Provided by Aimee Inama/Lackawanna College

SUNBURY — Jennifer Times know the importance of a quality education. After the pandemic pushed her to reassess her career goals, she attended and graduated from Lackawanna College with an associate degree in Business Administration, which has helped her transition to a job in the business industry.

Times went to the College’s Sunbury Center, which celebrated its five-year anniversary Monday, Aug. 1, with an open house. The event included tours, one-on-one help with the College’s Financial Aid office and other informational sessions.

