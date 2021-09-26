SUMMIT STATION — Blue Ridge Rifles Muzzleloader Club will be holding a rifle frolic for flintlock and traditional percussion riles Oct. 8-11 at the club grounds along Coon Club Road, off Route 183, south of Summit Station.
Gates open at noon Friday, Oct. 8, with shooting to be held Oct. 9-10. Gates close at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
The shooting competition will be blanket shoot and 50/50 matches in the morning and afternoon Saturday and Sunday,
A 3D primitive archery woods walk and the Fall Knife and Hawk Championship will also be held. For additional information visit the Blue Ridge Rifles Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.