MILTON — In his eighth grade classroom at the Milton Middle School, Wally Blair has noticed how interested students are in learning about the service and sacrifice of veterans.
“When we’re learning about history... I speak about my experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Blair, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. “Kids are drawn to that.”
As they’re learning about the brave acts of veterans, Blair said students seek out books in the middle school library.
Witnessing the interest in books, Blair said a donation by the Milton American Legion Post 71 Auxiliary in memory of a dedicated member will be meaningful to the school.
“The kids are drawn to these books (about veterans),” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Following the passing of auxiliary member Peg Linn two years ago, donations were collected in her memory.
Cynthia Stump, a member of the auxiliary, said $680 was donated in memory of Linn, including a significant contribution by her family.
Those funds were used to purchase 30 books about veterans which have been placed in Milton elementary, middle and high school libraries.
On Thursday, members of the auxiliary and Linn family placed a photo of Peg in an area where the books will be displayed in the Milton Middle School library.
Deb Wolford, Peg’s daughter, said veterans held a special place in her mother’s heart.
Peg’s daughter Tammy Linn, who lives in St. Louis, Mo., served in the United States Air Force. Her granddaughter Stephanie Ackley, of New Columbia, served 14 years in the United States Army.
“I know the American Legion went above and beyond when Steph was in the service,” Wolford said. “They did everything in their power to send packages (to those serving).”
Both she and her sister Kim Linn said their mother enjoyed serving with the auxiliary. Among her efforts, Peg was involved in the annual preparation and distribution of poppies.
“She enjoyed doing what she did,” Wolford said, of her mother’s involvement with the auxiliary. “A lot of her friends were involved.”
Natalie Myers-Easton, a middle school teacher who has oversight of the library, said students in the school have been actively involved in recent years in various projects supporting veterans.
On Monday, students will be placing wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in Harmony Cemetery.
