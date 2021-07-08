HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that 50 municipalities will receive over $15.6 million to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing mobility and efficiency across Pennsylvania’s communities through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program.
Locally, the following funds have been awarded:
• Kelly Township, Union County: $297,665 for Route 15 and Hospital Drive, for full signal replacement to include retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection and mast arms; and $248,559 for Route 15 and William Penn Drive, for signal replacement to include retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection system and mast arms.
• Scott Township, Columbia County: $222,000, for modernization of the Route 11 and Cinema Center Drive traffic signal
Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.
Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
This is the sixth round of funding disbursed through the Green Light-Go program for municipal traffic signals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.