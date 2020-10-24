“Jesus then said to the Jews who had believed in him, ‘If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.’” (John 8:31-32)
In this column I will be quoting freely from the book “The Meaning of Happiness” by Episcopal priest Alan Watts.
“The revelation through acceptance that in love we are free as to both our heights and our depths, calls out from us a response of love for life and for God. We remember the words of St. Augustine, ‘Love and do as you will,’ for in love so in acceptance, man denies no aspect of his nature. He realizes that life or God has given him freedom to be everything and anything that is within him, whether good or evil. But, as the Dominican priest Meister Eckhart says, ‘there is no inner freedom which does not manifest itself in works of love.’ For the free man is so filled with gratitude to life for freedom to be all of himself that he joyfully renounces it. This is where true freedom guards itself against abuse. Gratitude makes it possible to sacrifice the freedom to be immoral in the realization that immorality and sin are petty and tedious. In a universe where freedom of the spirit offers such great possibilities, sin is simply a waste of time. To use a common analogy, it is like gorging oneself with saccharine when one might be eating a skillfully prepared banquet, For in the last analysis sin is bad taste; it is sensationalism as distinct from sensibility.”
“Because of his gratitude the free man’s religion is primarily a means of saying, ‘Thank you.’ It is no longer a means of discovering salvation, for religion as a quest for personal illumination is necessary but selfish, and until freedom is discovered it is a blind attempt to create for oneself what is simply to be had for the taking. Thus the religion of freedom uses that freedom and giving thanks for it, because it is only a dead faith that does not show itself in works. At the same time freedom is a tremendous responsibility. There is a saying that though God forgives you, nature never forgives, for the free man does not escape in any way from the material consequences of his folly. If he abuses his freedom he does not lose it, but he has to pay the material price for abuse, a price which is greater for him than for others. It is as if his thoughts and deeds were informed with a greater power and thus produced more powerful results. All men use the power of God, but those who use it in full consciousness have to be particularly careful how they use it. It is difficult to believe, however, that anything, but a radical misunderstanding of freedom could lead to abuse, so great is the gratitude which arises from true understanding.”
And that true understanding comes from loving like God, so we realize that anything less loving is “a waste of time,” as Alan Watts has written. Then loving like God becomes something we freely choose to do. We may have to continue in Christ’s word for some time to realize that truth, but that truth will set us free. And we will also be grateful because we realize that our eternal salvation has also always been free, since God always loves us.
