LAURELTON — Aimed at preventing farm accidents and encouraging wildlife habitats is the purpose of an event being held in Union County.
Hoover Tractor, of Mifflinburg, will be hosting its first Farm Safety and Wildlife Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Union County West End Fairgrounds near Laurelton.
“For several years we have been talking about the issue of farm safety,” said Jerry Hoover, owner of Hoover Tractor. “I’ve had several friends and know of people who have had serious injuries due to farming accidents.”
According to statistics from the Penn State Extension, in 2021 there were 16 known farm and agricultural fatalities in Pennsylvania. That marked a 59% decrease from the 39 fatalities documented in 2020.
Hoover said many people don’t realize how dangerous the profession of farming can be.
“The event is not just for farmers but for anyone who has tractors or works with heavy equipment with PTO shafts,” said Hoover. “We wanted to create awareness of the dangers of farm life.”
The event will feature several farm safety demonstrations, including the Mifflinburg Hose Company and the Union County West End Fire Department showing how to deal with someone who may be caught in a PTO shaft, and how to care for that person until first responders arrive.
Other safety events will include demonstrations on round-bailer safety, state police highway and farm equipment safety demonstrations, and a hazardous materials seminar presented by Union County Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich.
“There are a lot of family farms here in Union County with small children on the farm and we hope to cover safety issues regarding backing up with farm equipment, chemical dangers on the farm, and the dangers of children and large animals,” said Hoover.
Hoover said there will also be demonstrations provided by the Bureau of Forestry and Smokey Bear, the PA Game Commission, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, a K-9 demonstration provided by the Union County Sheriff’s office, and a presentation by wildlife biologist and whitetail deer expert Dr. Grant Woods.
Woods is a wildlife biologist specializing in deer management and research. He was a pioneer in the use of trail cameras for collecting vital information on rub and scrape behavior.
His success at conducting wildlife research, designing site-specific management plans to improve deer herd quality, and educating hunters about advanced management and hunting techniques is well known throughout the whitetail world. He’s a passionate hunter that has devoted his career to helping fellow hunters and land managers.
Hoover said Grant will share his knowledge about creating wildlife habitats that support whitetail deer populations.
The event will also host activities especially for kids. At 11 a.m., kids can take part in a mini-pedal tractor pulling contest, as well as have fun in a corn pit, as well as a petting zoo, and the kids can touch snakes and turtles provided by Reptiland. Kids can also participate in activities with the SUN Area Dairy Promo Team and the Union County West End Fair Queen and Court.
Several area organizations will be providing food at the event, including a chicken barbecue hosted by the Mifflinburg Hose Company. The West End Fire Department will be frying up burgers, the Mifflinburg FFA will be supplying ice cream. Local 4-H clubs will be serving up hot French fries.
For more information, call Hoover Tractor at 570-966-3821.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
