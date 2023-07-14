Hoovers present farm safety and wildlife day

Dr. Grant Woods is a wildlife biologist specializing in deer management and research. He will be giving a presentation at Hoover Tractor’s Farm Safety and Wildlife Day at the Union County West End Fairgrounds.

 PROVIDED

LAURELTON — Aimed at preventing farm accidents and encouraging wildlife habitats is the purpose of an event being held in Union County.

Hoover Tractor, of Mifflinburg, will be hosting its first Farm Safety and Wildlife Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Union County West End Fairgrounds near Laurelton.

