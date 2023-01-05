SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove.
The meeting will include presentations on federal opportunities for farmers, crop insurance, new nitrogen assessments and corp herbicide options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.