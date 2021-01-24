Stadium project to progress rapidly

MILTON — A turf playing field and eight-lane track will be among the highlights of a $14.1 million construction project which will be moving forward at lightning speed in the coming weeks in the Milton Area School District.
The school board on Tuesday approved contracts for the project to renovate the high school athletic stadium, and build an 18,495-square-foot wellness addition onto the rear of the high school.
Athletic Director Rod Harris said the new stadium is scheduled to be ready for use by August.
“It’s an aggressive schedule, an aggressive timeline,” Harris said. “The athletic (building) addition, they will try to get the shell up first, that way once the shell is up they can get going with the turf (field) and all-weather track.
“Once that is complete, and we meet that deadline, they will move inside that shell they put up.”
While the stadium is scheduled to be complete in August, Harris said the interior of the wellness facility is expected to be complete by December. That facility will house a fitness center, athletic training rooms and high school wrestling room.
Aside from renovating the current football field, Harris said no other fields will be impacted by the work.
“We will not be able to have track and field home practices (this spring),” Harris noted. “I’m in the process of trying to find an area where we can go for our technical events.”
He said athletes who participate in events such as the hurdles, sprints and jumps will be directed to an alternate location to practice. Distance running practices will be able to be held on school grounds.
“We will not have any home (track and field) meets for this year,” Harris noted. “All of our meets that are scheduled will be away.”
The turf field will be used for football, hockey and soccer games.
“We will have a home bleacher system with locker rooms and storage space underneath,” Harris said, adding that the facility will also feature new restrooms and a concession stand.
He said the various sports which will hold their games on the field will be vying for practice time in the new stadium.
“Everybody is going to want on it, it’s a beautiful facility,” Harris said. “There will be a whole scheduling process, (coordinating) who’s on it and at what time.”
He said Milton’s current facility was built in 1948.
“Everybody is super excited,” Harris said. “This has been a long-time coming for our school district. We finally get to have the luxury, so to speak, of what everybody else currently has.
“Most of the other school districts in the area have had a turf field for a very long time.”
For track and field athletes, Harris said it’s a different experience to train on a cinder track, but compete on the all-weather tracks which are prevalent throughout the region.
“It’s a major, major difference,” Harris said. “Times are a lot slower on cinders. You cannot train on cinders for hurdle practice. It’s complete different when you go to an all-weather surface.”
He noted that extensive preparations have gone into this project.
Currently, Harris is cleaning out items which are stored under the current bleachers and in the concession stand.
“We (cleaned out) the concession stand on Monday,” he said. “We have (those items) in mobile storage units.”
Harris offered thanks to the district’s administration and school board for its support of the project.
“I’m very thankful, as an athletic director, to be in this stage of the process and to see the beautiful facility we will be getting for the community and our student population,” he said.
Once the facility is complete, Harris said it will be capable of hosting events in addition to Milton home games.
“I’m hoping we’ll be able to pull district soccer, field hockey, football, just like we do with our indoor events,” he said.
