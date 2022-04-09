New leadership to steer Harvest Festival

MILTON — Although the Milton Harvest Festival is still five months away, new leadership has stepped up to the plate and is preparing for Milton's biggest celebration.
Derek Longen will serve as chair of this year's festival, to be held Sept. 9-17 in Milton. The theme for this year's event, which will feature numerous activities throughout the week, will be "Harvesting Milton's Progress."
Longen replaces Sue Rearick, who stepped down due to health issues.
"I have big shoes to fill as Sue headed this committee for 11 years," Longen said. "I was reluctant at first (to chair the festival) because it's a huge task to organize, but other committee members have stepped up to help."
The festival traditionally features arts and crafts displays set up throughout the downtown area on the two Saturdays of the event, princess and junior miss/little miss pageants, bike and 5K races, concerts and a parade on the final Saturday of the festivities.
Some changes may be made to this year's festival.
"The first Saturday of arts and crafts will include bands for entertainment on Bound Avenue," Longen said.
A car cruise may also be added to the festivties.
"The festival brings the community members together, as well as bringing former residents back to visit," Longen said. "Some high school classes even schedule their reunions around the event. It also offers newcomers a glimpse of what Milton has to offer."
Longen remembers first attending the festival with his mother, and cousin, when he was just 4 years old.
"We were at the craft show listening to the music over the PA system," he said. "When 'Dancin' in the Streets' came on, my cousin and I started dancing, and people threw money at us."
Longen started volunteering with the festival four years ago, and has served as committee secretary and co-chair.
"I've been involved in various aspects of the festival, where needed," he said. "I also volunteer with the WinterFest committee."
Planning for this year's festival is just getting underway. A redesign of the arts and crafts display area is being planned. Four bands have already been contracted to participate in the parade.
A schedule of events is expected to be released May 1 on the event website, miltonharvestfestival.com.
Applications for arts and crafts vendors will be sent out to past vendors by the end of April. Applications will also be available on the festival website.
"What we need from the community is help and cooperation," Longen said. "The committee is small and can't do all the work itself so volunteers are always welcome, even if for just one event."
For more information on volunteering with the festival, contact parade Chair Ned Germini at 570-713-8047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.