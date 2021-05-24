MILTON — An organ motor which melted is the only object to be damaged after firefighters from multiple departments were called Sunday morning to the First Presbyterian Church of Milton after receiving reports of smoke in the building.
The Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk said congregants started smelling smoke about 10 minutes in to Sunday's service. He noted the organ was not working at the start of the service.
Congregants evacuated the church and finished the services outside as firefighters descended on the building to find the cause.
On Sunday morning, Shirk said the fire was contained to the organ room, located in the church's bell tower. He expanded on Monday, noting damage to the church was "as minimal as could be."
"According to the fire company... it's a giant motor that's 2-feet across," Shirk explained. "It melted down and caused a lot of smoke. There is no damage to the organ, other than to the motor."
He said the motor runs a giant blower which is part of the organ.
Shirk said the church will be consulting with its insurance company and the organ manufacturer in order to replace the motor.
He said the church windows were left open Sunday night, and there was no lingering smoke smell in the building Monday morning.
Shirk said the church purchased the organ from another congregation in the 1950s.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, White Deer Township and the Warrior Run area responded Sunday morning.
Shirk offered thanks to the responders, and noted his congregation has long had a relationship with firefighters.
"The last time we had so many fire trucks in front of the church, we had a blessing ceremony for a new truck that came in," Shirk said. "That was probably seven or eight years ago... We've had services (for responders) there and have always been very grateful for all of the volunteers we have in the community."
He said the church has supported other volunteer efforts in the community as well, including helping VFW members place flags on veterans graves.
"It's a service-oriented church," Shirk said. "We like to serve the community and help the community."
Also of note, Shirk said the church will be hosting a free drive-thru meal for the community Saturday, June 26. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the church at 570-742-4491.
