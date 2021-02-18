GROVE CITY — Grove City College has announced its fall semester dean's list.
To be named to the list, students must have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59.
Local students named to the list include:
Garrett Ruch of Turbotville
Nathan Gose of Lewisburg
Brent Engleman of Milton
Thomas Snyder of Milton
Lance Klinefelter of Winfield
