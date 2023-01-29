Lycoming students honored at Kennedy Center festival

Lycoming College students to attend the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival include Christian Becker, Sadie Bossons, McKayla Cobb, Douglas Dixey, Abigayle Greevy, Thatcher Gunnells, Shantel Hill, Kirsten Houseman, Hannah Bailey Martin, Julia Martin, Keigan Mulreaney, Zoe Pew, Laura Ulrich and Rachel Wright-Miggett.

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Fourteen Lycoming College theater majors and minors participated in this year’s Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF), Region 2 at West Chester University, Jan.17-21.

The theater department takes a group of students to the festival each year to provide them with the opportunity to showcase their talents, present their work, compete with students from over 50 other universities and colleges in the nine-state region, and attend workshops led by theater professionals.

