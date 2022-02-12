PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
The program will be presented by Jill Shaw, from 118 Fabrics and More. She will be showing the newest products from Quilt Smart.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Flo Welshans will be offering a table runner workshop, using Little Charmers 2 and 5” charm packs. Register to attend by calling or texting Flo at 570-745-3313 or 570-971-2796.
