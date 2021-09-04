MILTON — Charles "Cuff" Greiner speaks with pride about his time in the Army and his continued service through Milton American Legion Post 71.
Greiner, a 1966 graduate of the Milton Area High School and a Vietnam veteran, has been selected to serve as the saluting officer for the Milton Harvest Festival parade.
The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, along Front Street in Milton. Last year's festivities were canceled due to the pandemic.
"I'm super honored about this," Greiner said, of serving as saluting officer. "We also have a float from the legion in the parade."
He initially hesitated to agree to serve as the saluting officer when asked by parade Chair Ned Germini.
"I didn't say yes right away," Greiner said. "I was in so much shock. I called (Germini) later and said yes."
Greiner was drafted into the Army out of high school. He completed basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., and Advanced Infantry Training (AIT) at Fort McClellan, Ala. By February 1968 he was in Vietnam, where he was assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry, 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One).
While serving in Vietnam, Greiner received a letter from his parents noting that Carl Stitely was killed while serving.
To this day, Greiner often thinks of Stitely.
"I went to (high) school with Carl," Greiner said. "When I was in Vietnam, he went back for a second tour. He was a super guy, I played football with him."
According to Greiner, Stitely was a couple of years behind him in high school.
"When I came back (from Vietnam) there wasn't too much said about (Stitely)," Greiner said. "I want people to remember his service."
He also wants people to realize what veterans, and their family members, go through while serving.
"People don't realize what a war-torn country is like until they really see it," Greiner said. "It's a rough time."
Greiner served as a radio telephone operator (RTO) while in Vietnam, carrying a radio for Lt. Don Pardue, of Atlanta, Ga.
During a firefight, Pardue was struck in the shoulder by a round from an AK-47.
"Being in Vietnam, you are just like family," Greiner said. "You are constantly with these people all the time."
A member of both the American Legion and VFW, Greiner volunteers at least eight hours per week serving with the legion.
In addition to serving as the organization's sergeant at arms and with the honor guard, he also mows the grass and cleans at the legion building on North Front Street.
"I do it for the veterans," Greiner said. "I owe them something, all the stuff they did and went through."
He also noted his own service.
"I helped (Pardue) out of the jungle (after he was shot)," Greiner recalled.
He reconnected with Pardue in 1999. The two stayed in touch until Pardue passed away in March 2014.
In addition to helping Pardue to safety, Greiner had multiple other experiences while serving.
He was directly involved in taking a pair of sleeping North Vietnamese soldiers prisoner.
Greiner was awarded a Bronze Star for taking action to fend off an assault, while carrying an M-79 grenade launcher. He was able to push advancing North Vietnamese Army soldiers back, keeping his fellow service members safe.
By serving as the saluting officer for the parade, Greiner hopes others will realize what all service members go through, regardless of whether they're serving in a time of war or peace.
"It gives me a big honor (to be a veteran and the saluting officer)," Greiner said. "It shows the people, it tells them what the veteran went through and what they mean to the country.
"I'm proud of my country and the super military they have."
He also hopes other veterans take pride in their service.
"They should hold their heads up," Greiner said. "They did a great job. I admire them greatly. There aren't many people willing to give up their time."
He also takes pride in being a member of the honor guard, which salutes many veterans at their funeral services.
Greiner noted that family members are appreciative of having the honor guard participate.
"You can see it in their eyes when they're watching the service," he said.
This won't be Greiner's first appearance in the Milton Harvest Festival parade. He previously rode on a float the American Legion entered in the parade.
In addition, he previously participated in the Harvest Festival and other area parades with a group of veterans organized by Tom Reimensnyder, of Mifflinburg.
Greiner is glad the tradition of holding the Milton Harvest Festival parade continues.
"It's something good for Milton," he said.
Prior to leaving for Vietnam, Greiner became engaged to Sharon, also a Milton grad. The two were married after he returned in December 1969.
The couple has two sons, Chris and Chad. They also have five grandchildren.
After returning from Vietnam in 1969, Greiner started working at ACF. He then took a position with American Home Foods, retiring from the facility after 42 years.
The Standard-Journal Managing Editor Chris Brady contributed to this story.
