LEWISBURG — Work by PPL Electric Utilities is ongoing in the Kelly Township, Union County, area near Lewisburg.
PPL Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter explained the work taking place along JPM Road.
“To improve reliability in the region, PPL Electric Utilities is building a new 69 kV transmission line between the existing Kelly substation tap located on JPM Road and the existing Lycoming-Lewisburg 69 kV transmission line located about 3 miles west of the Kelly substation,” Witter explained. “The substation and transmission line are located in Kelly Township.”
The work started in December and is expected to be completed by the end of October.
“Building the new transmission line will involve many phases of construction, to include building access roads; drilling and installing pole foundations; transporting equipment to the work locations; pole erection; wire stringing; and finally, restoration of the right of way,” said Witter. “All work will take place within PPL’s property, easements and authorized access areas.
“The new transmission line support structures are steel poles designed to weather to a dark-brown protective coating,” she added. “The new poles will be resistant to wind and strong storms.”
Witter said new or rebuilt transmission lines and substations help ensure that PPL can meet customer demands for power safely and reliably — particularly at peak times like the coldest winter nights and the hottest summer days.
“As always, PPL Electric Utilities will try to minimize the effect on property owners and the environment during all phases of this work,” she said. “We are committed to keeping communication open with residents and neighbors throughout the project.”
PPL Electric Utilities’ collected feedback from landowners and community members during two open houses on potential routes identified for the new transmission line.
The first open house was in April 2019 and the second was in May of 2019.
Witter said the project will make for a stronger electrical grid for the area.
“New transmission lines and substations are needed to strengthen the electric grid by adding redundancy,” she said. “The more paths we have for the power to flow, the more likely it is that we can keep the lights on if a transmission line gets damaged in a storm, or if there is an emergency like a physical or cyberattack to the electric grid.”
Construction will involve the use of heavy equipment and helicopters, in some cases. For the public’s safety, PPL request residents not interfere with the field work or approach the field crews unannounced. PPL employees and subcontractors working on behalf of PPL carry photo identification and a business card and are required to show them to any concerned landowner upon request.
Witter noted that the project will not require an electrical service disruption to residential properties.
