Union County to apply for Election Integrity Grants

LEWISBURG — Action on Tuesday by the Union County Board of Elections included authorizing Commissioner Jeff Reber to complete an application for an Election Integrity Grant.
Reber, election board chair, noted the grant is estimated at $132,000, and the action facing the board only authorized applying for it.
Grants were authorized by recently passed Senate Bill 982, a wider-reaching reform bill signed into law in early July.
“We could use it for staffing or equipment,” Reber said. “Basically anything that makes it easier or more secure to vote.”
Reber said the grant money could be used to help pay for printing costs or training and paying election workers.
Stipulations associated with the grants include a commitment to canvasing mail-in ballots by 7 a.m. on Election Day. Reber said canvassing is currently done at 9 or 10 a.m.
Restrictions on taking money from third parties for election administration and a directive to start canvassing uninterrupted until completion were also among stipulations.
Commissioner Stacy Richards, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said some of the stipulations could be burdensome to Union County and other small counties.
Richards noted that the County Commissioner’s Association of Pennsylvania had previously endorsed an extension of pre-canvassing of several days before an Election Day.
“This would basically default that. That we have sort of removed ourselves from that position,” Richards said. “We are agreeing to start at 7 a.m. and we’ll do it until it ends. Whereas, we were asking for a couple of days before an election to get the pre-canvassing done because we get so jammed on Election Day.”
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, was attending a town and commissioner election conference and was absent from the meeting.
Reber said whether the election department could run an election with restrictions associated with the grant will be discussed upon his return.
Commissioner Preston Boop and others observed that new election department staff are on duty. He said temporary employees could be hired to help get the county through an election.
The election board’s decision came shortly before a ruling by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania which upheld the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting as permitted under Act 77.
The measure established annual mail-in and absentee ballot voter lists and extended the period to register to vote by an additional 15 days before an election.
Action in the commissioner’s regular voting meeting included approving a sales agreement with Edwards Business Systems in an amount of $1,695 for a scanner for the prothonotary’s office.
A letter of resignation was accepted from Debra Portzline, Union County Court legal secretary, effective Monday, Aug. 29.
A job description was approved for a geospatial information and technology director and network administrator.
Approval was granted for a victim/witness services grant application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in the amount of $83,940 as presented by Vicki Hackenburg, victim witness coordinator.
Salary board action included approving a stipend of $160 per pay effective from Monday, July 25 for Sheila Miller for temporarily assuming additional duties consistent with a records technician position until the records technician returns from leave or vacates the position.
A temporary clerical office assistant was also hired for the period until the records technician returns from leave or vacates the position.
A request submitted by Jeff McClintock, Union County finance director, to hire Cynthia Geiser as fiscal coordinator was approved, effective Monday, Sept. 12.
