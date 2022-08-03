Union County to apply for Election Integrity Grants

Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards says complying with stipulations associated with Election Integrity Grants could be burdensome to the county.

 MATT FARRAND/The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — Action on Tuesday by the Union County Board of Elections included authorizing Commissioner Jeff Reber to complete an application for an Election Integrity Grant.

Reber, election board chair, noted the grant is estimated at $132,000, and the action facing the board only authorized applying for it.

