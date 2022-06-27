NORTHUMBERLAND — An estimated 6,000 people attended a one-time event held Saturday by PennDOT on a portion of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
The public was permitted to walk and bicycle along a section of the new roadway and the river bridge to get a close-up look at the unique project. The event was held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“The department was pleased to provide this special occasion to the public,” said District Executive Eric High, in a press release. “This project has been planned for decades and a significant accomplishment. We were delighted with the amount of public interest to see it up-close before it will be opened to traffic in July.”
High on Saturday said he was glad to see so many people turn out to check out the project.
“I’m very happy to see the amount of people that turned out today,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but positive comments.”
He commented further on how happy he was to see the Northern Section completed.
“It’s finally here, it’s reality and it’s an impressive project,” High said.
The CSVT project has been in the works since the Route 15 corridor study was completed in 1959. It wasn’t until the passage of Act 89 in 2013 that funding became available to complete the project. The CSVT project is divided into the Northern and Southern Sections.
The Northern Section connects Route 147 south of Montandon to Route 15 south of Winfield. The Southern Section will connect with the Northern Section — south of Winfield — and proceed to the existing Routes 11/15 interchange just north of Selinsgrove in Snyder County. The Southern Section will also include an interchange/connector to Route 61 (the Veterans Memorial Bridge) and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam.
Southern Section work is expected to begin later this year, and be complete in 2027.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.