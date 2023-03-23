State Police at Selinsgrove
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Joel Perez, 51, of Shamokin Dam, has been charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $39.06 worth of food items.
He is alleged to have stolen a hot-dog, diet shakes, frozen pizza, chocolate and hot-dog buns. The incident occurred at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 23 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 10-year-old Selinsgrove girl was harassed via TikTok.
The incident was reported at 7:48 a.m. March 13 along Park Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Krista Norton, 38, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly stealing adult toys from an an adult toy stoy.
The theft was reported at 9:08 p.m. March 13 at Adult Playtime Boutique, 3737 Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Janet Sellard, 68, of Allenwood, reported the theft of a political sign from a yard.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. March 15 and 1:12 p.m. March 16 at 3301 Elimsport Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating the theft of three catalytic converters from vehicles which were at Fairfield Auto Group.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between 7:30 p.m. March 14 and 7 a.m. March 15 on Lycoming Mall Circle, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Burglary
WOLF TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 47-year-old Muncy man reported the theft of items from a building.
Reported as stolen were: A DVR, valued at $300; a battery charger, valued at $70; $1,300 cash; and a door with metal plate and lock, valued at $50.
The items were reportedly stolen between 6 p.m. March 15 and 7:30 a.m. March 16 at Route 405 Highway, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
