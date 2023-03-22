Grant to assist with band truck purchase

The Green Dragon Foundation recently received a $2,650 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. From left, Jennifer Wilson, FCFP president and CEO; Ann Glock, GDF executive director; and Brian Bluth, FCFP board chair.

LEWISBURG — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently awarded a grant of $2,650 to The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) through its Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund.

According to Ann Glock, GDF’s executive director, the funding will be used to assist with the purchase of a new band truck for the Lewisburg Area High School Marching Dragons.

