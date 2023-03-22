Grant to assist with band truck purchase

LEWISBURG — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently awarded a grant of $2,650 to The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) through its Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund.
According to Ann Glock, GDF’s executive director, the funding will be used to assist with the purchase of a new band truck for the Lewisburg Area High School Marching Dragons.
“We are very grateful to FCFP for providing this funding to assist us in reaching our goal of raising $30,000 to help replace the current 22-year-old vehicle,” Glock said. “With over 60 students participating in marching band and color guard, reliable transportation for the musicians, instruments and other equipment is essential.”
During football season the Marching Dragons travel not only to away games but also to home games at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium at Bucknell University. In recent years, students have also performed in local parades, at Knoebels, and at the Lewisburg Arts Festival. The band truck is needed to transport large instruments, backdrop panels, carts and flags.
