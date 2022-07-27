GREENSBURG — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, with funding from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Resources Management, recently announced its new Waterway Steward Program, developed with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The program’s purpose is to engage Pennsylvania water trail users in community science and build long term stewardship of our water trails while providing valuable data to tell the story about litter in and along our waterways.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful received a $40,000 Coastal Zone Grant from the DEP Coastal Resources Management Program to establish the Waterway Steward Program and facilitate cleanups in the Delaware Estuary.
DEP and other state agencies are working with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to foster littering prevention and litter reduction initiatives through a statewide Litter Action Plan.
The Waterway Steward program is ideal for water trail users, anglers, outdoor and waterway enthusiasts and all those who care about the health, safety and quality of Pennsylvania’s waterways. To be a Waterway Steward, individuals must be at least 18 years of age. Stewards can conduct cleanups individually or organize their family and friends to join a cleanup.
Participants are encouraged to share stories online. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful will compile and share results to the larger community and use this data to further educate Pennsylvanians about the importance of keeping our waterways clean.
To complete an application to be a Waterway Steward, visit keeppabeautiful.org and choose Programs, then Waterway Steward.
