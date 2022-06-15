LEWISBURG — "Leadership is a Choice" will be the theme of Caz Russell during Author's Night, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at the Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
Russell, a John Maxwell-certified coach, will offer vital principles for personal and professional lives. With his golden retriever, Russel is well-known for presentations to students of all ages.
A book-signing will follow. More information is available at www.cazrussell.com.
