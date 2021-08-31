MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police are seeking the owner(s) of money found at two locations in the borough.
Police reported the incident Aug. 24 at an undisclosed location.
Anyone wishing to claim the money can contact police at 570-966-1027 and be prepared to provide identifying information which can prove ownership.
