MILTON — Work on the Milton Area School District’s $14.1 million project to renovate the high school athletic stadium, and construct a health and wellness facility, appears set to begin at the crack of dawn, thanks to an exception to a noise ordinance approved during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger reported to council that the school district requested an exception to the borough’s noise ordinance, to be in place from May through August.
“The exception would be to allow construction to begin at 6 a.m., an hour earlier than permitted in the current noise ordinance,” Novinger explained. “The primary reason for this being the pouring of concrete goes smoother in cooler weather.”
Council member Linda Meckley voted against granting the exception. Members Mark Shearer, Jamie Walker, Jeff Robol, Dale Pfeil, Joe Moralez, John Pfeil, Cindy Fawess, Richard Specht and Charles Swartz all voted in favor of granting the exception.
The stadium, which will feature a turf field and all-weather track, is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season.
The 18,495-square-foot wellness facility is expected to be completed at a later time.
Council heard a request from resident Andrew McNeal Jr., who participated in the meeting via Zoom. He asked to not allow any further tennis courts in Brown Avenue Park to be lined for pickleball.
During the April 15 meeting, council approved a request by the Central PA Pickleball Lovers Club to have pickleball lines painted on two additional courts. It was noted during the meeting that lines are already painted on two courts.
McNeal noted the courts in the park are utilized by the Milton Area High School tennis team. According to McNeal, United States Tennis Association (USTA) guidelines state tennis courts cannot be used for official matches if lines for other sports are painted on them.
McNeal, who was noted to not be a representative of the school district, said painting lines on other courts could impact the future of tennis in the borough.
“It would effectively destroy tennis in the Milton area going forward,” he said.
D’Arcy Sampsell, president of the pickleball club, attended the meeting and told council the club consulted with Milton Area School District Athletic Director Rod Harris to make sure painting the lines on the selected courts would not hamper the school’s use of the courts.
Both Sampsell and Novinger said Harris approved which courts could pickleball lines painted on them.
Sampsell also told council the club works well with the school district, coordinating times it plans to utilize the courts in order to not interfere with the school’s use.
Council approved a request by the Milton Public Library for the borough to issue letters of support for grants the library will be applying for.
According to Novinger, the library will be applying for two separate grants of $89,662 each, one from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation and the other from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund.
If approved, Novinger said the funds will be used for a project to install solar panels on the library grounds.
Specht, who serves on the library board, said the proposed panels would be placed in an area to the rear of the facility’s carriage house.
Following the meeting, Moralez, who is president of the library’s board, said the panels would be used to provide electricity to the library.
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the department participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday.
During the day, Zettlemoyer said residents were able to turn in unused prescription or over-the-counter drugs for proper disposal. Fifty-three pounds of drugs were turned in.
“That’s quite a bit of medicine that’s not on the street,” he said.
Zettlemoyer also noted that the department maintains a secure box in its lobby which unused medication can be deposited in for proper disposal.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr reported to council that the department has responded to 33 calls for service in April. So far in 2021, the department has responded to 144 calls.
In April, the department’s mobile intensive care unit, which is staff by Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 166 calls for service. The fire department’s volunteer ambulance has responded to 22 calls.
