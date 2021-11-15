Love INC growing, seeking new director

MILTON — A Milton organization which has seen the demand for its services increase throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is seeking a new director.
Julie Tyson, office administrator for Golden Rule Love INC, said Lisa Doyle recently stepped down as the organization's director.
Tyson praised Doyle for the work she did while serving with the organization.
"Lisa has helped us transform our ministry into looking at a hand up, verses a hand down, through redemptive compassion," Tyson said. "It's easy to help someone by giving them a handout. To give them a hand up is to help them look at what their need is and get them out of the cycle."
Through Doyle's service with the organization, Tyson said a stronger connection has been developed between those served and Love INC's volunteers.
"She's brought more connections with pastors in the community to Love INC," Tyson said, of Doyle.
Love INC focuses on providing services to community members in need, primarily senior citizens.
"We do transportation, we do care and concern, small home repairs," Tyson said.
Currently, she said approximately 50 active volunteers help those who contact Love INC for assistance.
"Redemptive compassion is looking at the person's value," Tyson said. "We want to invest in a relationship with them, to help understand their true needs. We look at everyone, to look at them and help them achieve their potential."
Requests for help from Love INC has sharply increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson said. Fifty-two new clients have been served in 2021.
"So far this year, the number of requests that have come in is over 500," she said. "That doesn't include the continual services that we have with people... like making a weekly phone call, text or visit with the person.
"We probably have close to a dozen clients that are receiving care and concern on a weekly basis," Tyson continued. "It may be grocery shopping, if they aren't able to get out. It may be transportation to (medical) appointments."
Love INC has been able to answer nearly 95% of the more than 500 requests received, Tyson said.
"If we get a situation where we can't find a volunteer (to assist with a request), we refer them to a church that might be able to help," Tyson said.
She hopes a new director for the organization will be in place early next year.
Tyson said the individual hired must be able to reach out to others and build relationships throughout the community.
Doyle served as the director of Love INC. for 18 months. Her husband, Brian Doyle, is the pastor of the Watsontown United Methodist Church.
For more information on Love INC, or the available director position, visit goldenruleloveinc.wixsite.com/website.
