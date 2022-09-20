MILTON — The stage is set for the Tony Award winning play “God of Carnage,” which will be preformed this week at the Art Academy of Milton.
The Grand, Travelers and Scrim Youth Theatre, in cooperation with the Gaspipe Theatre Company, will be preforming the play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 38 S. Front St.
Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, “God of Carnage” relates an evening in the lives of two couples, residents of a tiny Brooklyn neighborhood, who meet to discuss a playground incident. Alan and Annette’s son hit Michael and Veronica’s son in the face with a stick, resulting in two broken teeth. The four of them agree to discuss the incident civilly, but, as the night wears on and drinks are imbibed, the polite veneer breaks down.
The couples initially spar against each other, but the men gang up on the women and the spouses switch sides as the fighting continues. The play suggests that our civilized trappings do a poor job of hiding our venality and bile.
Maggie Able, with the theater company, said the play was originally written in France by Yasmina Reza and was first published in 2008. It was then adapted for the American audience.
“The play takes a situation that can happen in real life and amplifies it,” Able said. “It portrays adults acting civil at first but degenerating into adult’s acting like children.”
She said it’s not a play for children as it includes actions and language used which is “not for younger kids.”
“This show brings out the inner emotions that we often tend to hide in real life situations,” Able said.
Maggie Bertrand, of Selinsgrove, plays Annette and has been involved with the theater group for about a year. This is the fourth play she’s preformed in with the group.
“It’s really fun to get to play someone else, and to get to meet so many amazing people in community theater,” Bertrand said, adding that she enjoys the process and then taking part in the final programs.
Bertrand’s school-aged daughter helps her with her lines. First she says she reads the script over and over to familiarize herself with the content. Her daughter then makes up a “quizlet” with her que lines.
Bertrand is then prompted to recite her lines so she learns and retains them.
She said said other cast members help by improvising, and getting the play back on track, when someone forgets their lines.
“It’s really a group effort,” Bertrand said.
Cast member Paul Withrow, of Shamokin Dam, has been with the theater group for about a year. He enjoys playing another character and making people smile.
Play Director Ellen McCormick, of Scranton, has been with the theater group since lSeptember 2021.
She said the cast is a tight-knit group who works together well.
McCormick describes the play as being “intense... funny.”
“Be ready to have some fun,” she said. “It’s going to be a spectacle of how these couples fall apart.”
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
