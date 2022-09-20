GOD OF CARNAGE

‘God Of Carnage’ cast members rehearse at the Art Academy of Milton. From left, Daniell Murphy of Scranton as Veronica, Andrew Confair of Williamsport as Michael, Maggie Bertrand of Selinsgrove as Annette, and Paul Withrow of Shamokin Dam as Alan.

 Jim Diehl/The Standard-Journal

MILTON — The stage is set for the Tony Award winning play “God of Carnage,” which will be preformed this week at the Art Academy of Milton.

The Grand, Travelers and Scrim Youth Theatre, in cooperation with the Gaspipe Theatre Company, will be preforming the play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 38 S. Front St.

